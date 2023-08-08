US Lawmakers Urge Officials to Raise Concerns About Finland Targeting Christians - Letter

A group of US House lawmakers sent a letter on Tuesday to the Biden administration, urging diplomatic officials to raise concerns about Finland's persecution of Christians for their religious views based on so-called hate speech laws

The letter comes following the prosecution of two members of the Finnish Parliament for religious activity that allegedly qualified as hate speech. The two lawmakers were acquitted of the charges, but prosecutors appealed the decision, with the retrial set to begin on August 22.

"Finnish Christians once again stand trial for simply being Christians," the letter said. "This prosecutor is dead set on weaponizing the power of Finland's legal system to silence not just a member of parliament and Lutheran bishop but millions of Finnish Christians who dare to exercise their natural rights to freedom of expression and freedom of religion in the public square.

"

The US lawmakers addressed the letter to US Ambassador at Large to the Office of International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain and US Ambassador to Finland Douglas Hickey.

The letter urged Hussain and Hickey to raise concerns about the "legal harassment" of the Finnish members of parliament and publicly speak out on their behalf. The letter also expressed the members' own support for the two Finnish lawmakers.

The court case will have "worldwide ramifications," the letter said. The case is an example of a "hostile takeover" of the West by secularists who are openly hostile to Christianity, according to the letter.

The letter was signed by members of Congress including Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and Anna Paulina Luna.