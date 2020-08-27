UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Urge Pentagon To Probe Alleged Retaliation Against Ukrainegate Whistleblowers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Lawmakers Urge Pentagon to Probe Alleged Retaliation Against Ukrainegate Whistleblowers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The chairpersons of the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Armed Services Committees have urged the acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense to review claims of retaliation against Army Lieutenant Colonels Alexander and Yevgeny Vindman, a letter sent out on Wednesday said.

"[The chairpersons] sent a letter to Sean O'Donnell, Acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense urging him to open an investigation into what appears to have been a concerted effort by the Trump Administration to retaliate against US Army Lieutenant Colonels Alexander Vindman and Yevgeny Vindman," the letter said.

It was signed by Committee on Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Moloney, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (PSCI) Chair Adam Schiff, House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith and Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security Chair Stephen Lynch, the PSCI said in a press release.

"[I]t is all the more urgent that the [Defense Department Inspector General] immediately investigate whether adverse personnel actions taken against Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Lieutenant Colonel Vindman were carried out in retaliation for their protected disclosures and that your investigation include a close examination of actions taken by White House officials," the letter said.

Alexander Vindman was a key witness in the House impeachment proceedings conducted last year against President Donald Trump. Trump allegedly threatened to freeze aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe Joe Biden and his son's business dealings. Trump and the Bidens have rejected all allegations of wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Army Business Ukraine Threatened White House Trump Kiev All

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

50 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

50 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

1 hour ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.