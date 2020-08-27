US Lawmakers Urge Pentagon to Probe Alleged Retaliation Against Ukrainegate Whistleblowers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The chairpersons of the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Armed Services Committees have urged the acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense to review claims of retaliation against Army Lieutenant Colonels Alexander and Yevgeny Vindman, a letter sent out on Wednesday said.

"[The chairpersons] sent a letter to Sean O'Donnell, Acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense urging him to open an investigation into what appears to have been a concerted effort by the Trump Administration to retaliate against US Army Lieutenant Colonels Alexander Vindman and Yevgeny Vindman," the letter said.

It was signed by Committee on Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Moloney, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (PSCI) Chair Adam Schiff, House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith and Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security Chair Stephen Lynch, the PSCI said in a press release.

"[I]t is all the more urgent that the [Defense Department Inspector General] immediately investigate whether adverse personnel actions taken against Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Lieutenant Colonel Vindman were carried out in retaliation for their protected disclosures and that your investigation include a close examination of actions taken by White House officials," the letter said.

Alexander Vindman was a key witness in the House impeachment proceedings conducted last year against President Donald Trump. Trump allegedly threatened to freeze aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe Joe Biden and his son's business dealings. Trump and the Bidens have rejected all allegations of wrongdoing.