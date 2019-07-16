UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Urge Pompeo To Press Saudis On Detention, Torture Of Women's Rights Defenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Lawmakers Urge Pompeo to Press Saudis on Detention, Torture of Women's Rights Defenders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must pressure Saudi government officials to respect the human rights and freedoms of all Saudi citizens and to release detained women's rights activists, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers said in a letter.

"In keeping with the Administration's stated priorities of upholding US values and protecting national security, we urge you to publicly and privately press Saudi Arabia's senior government officials to respect the fundamental human rights and freedoms of all Saudi citizens and to immediately release the women's rights activists," US Senators Tim Kaine, Marco Rubio, Ben Cardin, and Congresswomen Lois Frankel and Ann Wagner said in a letter on Monday to Pompeo.

The lawmakers added in the letter that they are concerned over the ongoing detention and alleged mistreatment of women's rights activists being imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

The rights of women in Saudi Arabia, an ultraconservative kingdom on the Arabian peninsula, have been limited even in comparison to other nations across the Muslim world. Though Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman advocates ambitious reforms for the country's females, women remain in the shadow of men. They have to follow strict dress codes and seek permission from male guardians for marriage or divorce.

Women in the country have only recently been permitted to drive and have been allowed to enter sports stadia.

Related Topics

World Sports Marriage Divorce Saudi Citizens Saudi Male Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Women Muslim All From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

4 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

4 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

4 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

4 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

4 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.