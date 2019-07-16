(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must pressure Saudi government officials to respect the human rights and freedoms of all Saudi citizens and to release detained women's rights activists, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers said in a letter.

"In keeping with the Administration's stated priorities of upholding US values and protecting national security, we urge you to publicly and privately press Saudi Arabia's senior government officials to respect the fundamental human rights and freedoms of all Saudi citizens and to immediately release the women's rights activists," US Senators Tim Kaine, Marco Rubio, Ben Cardin, and Congresswomen Lois Frankel and Ann Wagner said in a letter on Monday to Pompeo.

The lawmakers added in the letter that they are concerned over the ongoing detention and alleged mistreatment of women's rights activists being imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

The rights of women in Saudi Arabia, an ultraconservative kingdom on the Arabian peninsula, have been limited even in comparison to other nations across the Muslim world. Though Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman advocates ambitious reforms for the country's females, women remain in the shadow of men. They have to follow strict dress codes and seek permission from male guardians for marriage or divorce.

Women in the country have only recently been permitted to drive and have been allowed to enter sports stadia.