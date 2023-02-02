UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Urge Release Of Info On Nuclear Labs Allegedly Hit By Russian Hacks - Letter

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

US Lawmakers Urge Release of Info on Nuclear Labs Allegedly Hit by Russian Hacks - Letter

The US House panels on oversight and science are pressing for the release of information related to three Department of Energy (DOE) laboratories allegedly targeted by a Russian hacking team last year, the committees said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The US House panels on oversight and science are pressing for the release of information related to three Department of Energy (DOE) laboratories allegedly targeted by a Russian hacking team last year, the committees said on Thursday.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Science Committee Chair Frank Lucas sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, urging the department to release materials related to the alleged hack of three DOE labs between August and September 2022 by a Russian hacking team purported to support government operations.

"The Committees request documents and information related to these incidents to determine the impact of the attempted intrusions, and evaluate what DOE is doing to ensure the continued security of sensitive scientific research and development at its National Laboratories," the letter said.

The three labs work on scientific research critical to the United States' national security and competitiveness, the letter said. Scientific pursuits at the labs include work on nuclear and particle physics, the letter added.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States August September Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

1 minute ago
 Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

16 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

26 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not B ..

Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not Be Limited to Armored Vehicles

4 minutes ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins tree plantation campaign

4 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Soli ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.