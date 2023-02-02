US Lawmakers Urge Release of Info on Nuclear Labs Allegedly Hit by Russian Hacks - Letter

The US House panels on oversight and science are pressing for the release of information related to three Department of Energy (DOE) laboratories allegedly targeted by a Russian hacking team last year, the committees said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The US House panels on oversight and science are pressing for the release of information related to three Department of Energy (DOE) laboratories allegedly targeted by a Russian hacking team last year, the committees said on Thursday.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Science Committee Chair Frank Lucas sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, urging the department to release materials related to the alleged hack of three DOE labs between August and September 2022 by a Russian hacking team purported to support government operations.

"The Committees request documents and information related to these incidents to determine the impact of the attempted intrusions, and evaluate what DOE is doing to ensure the continued security of sensitive scientific research and development at its National Laboratories," the letter said.

The three labs work on scientific research critical to the United States' national security and competitiveness, the letter said. Scientific pursuits at the labs include work on nuclear and particle physics, the letter added.