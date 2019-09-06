US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Protests

The Trump administration should impose Magnitsky-related sanctions on Russian officials in response to the government's response to protesters, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Ranking Member Michael McCaul said in a joint statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Trump administration should impose Magnitsky-related sanctions on Russian officials in response to the government 's response to protesters, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Ranking Member Michael McCaul said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"We also call on President Trump and his Administration to use its authority under the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act to impose targeted sanctions on individuals responsible for these gross violations of human rights in Russia," the lawmakers said. "We intend to work closely with the Administration to ensure we hold those responsible to account."

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on recent protests in Moscow, that while demonstrations had the potential to make authorities work more efficiently they nevertheless should be organized in accordance with established laws.

Engel and McCaul also called on Russia to show restraint against peaceful demonstrators, release any demonstrators unjustly detained for exercising their constitutional rights and drop criminal charges against them, and investigate excessive use of force by security forces.

Putin said previously that these protests are connected to regional elections being held in September.

Moscow has seen a series of both authorized and unauthorized protests since July after several pro-opposition candidates were excluded from the race to the Moscow parliament. The vote is set for September 8.