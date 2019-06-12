UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Raise Judiciary Independence, Press Freedom With Duda - Letter

A dozen US lawmakers in a letter released on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to raise issues related to judiciary independence and press freedom with Polish President Andrzej Duda during their meeting in Washington

The Polish president is holding talks with Trump at the White House on Wednesday about a range of bilateral interests including security, trade, energy, and deepening the security partnership.

"Since 2015, the ruling Law and Justice party has taken unprecedented steps to consolidate its power at the expense of democratic institutions, including by taking control of courts, installing party loyalists in influential positions in the military and powerful public companies, and undermining independent media outlets," the lawmakers told Trump in the letter. "We are particularly concerned about the independence of the judiciary in Poland, as the ruling party has tried to force out large numbers of Polish Supreme Court justices and harassed judges who oppose government-supported initiatives."

The same methods, the letter added, have been used by Duda and Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz to purge the military and intelligence apparatuses of suspected dissidents.

"The government has enforced restrictions, including on speech regarding difficult aspects of Polish history.

Independent media outlets in Poland, including some partially owned by US investors, are confronting increasing threats to their business and their ability to deliver independent, objective, and fact-based news," they explained. "As a result, Poland has fallen to its all-time low ranking since it became a free nation in the Reporters Without Borders' 2018 World Press Freedom Index."

Moreover, the congressmen called on Trump to raise with Duda the necessity of a dialogue between Poland and Israel on restitution of private property taken from Polish Jews during the Holocaust.

"We encourage you to raise these serious concerns during President Duda's visit. While the United States and Poland will remain close allies - indeed, because we are the closest of friends - it is critical that you speak honestly with Polish leaders about the importance of standing up for democratic values," the letter concluded.

The letter addressed to Trump was sent by twelve Democratic members of Congress including Representatives Elliot Engel, Bill Keating, Gregory Meeks, David Trone, Joaquin Castro, Susan Wild, Adriano Espaillat, Alcee Hastings, Brad Sherman, Tom Malinowski, Jamie Raskin, and Albio Sires.

