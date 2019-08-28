US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Sanction Turkey Over S-400 Purchase as Required By Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) President Donald Trump should impose sanctions on Turkey as mandated by US law in response to Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday.

"President Trump, you must sanction Turkey over its purchase of the S-400 air defense system, as required by US law," the Foreign Affairs Committee said via Twitter. "Turkey's interests are best served by a partnership with the United States, not the Kremlin."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said the second stage of deliveries of the S-400 air defense system has begun.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the second stage of deliveries will continue until the end of September.

The United States has repeatedly objected against Turkey's purchase of the S-400, saying the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 program as a result of its decision to go ahead and purchase the S-400 air defense system.