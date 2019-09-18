UrduPoint.com
US Lawsuit Against Snowden To Increase Sales Of His Book 'Permanent Record' - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:17 AM

The US government's lawsuit against whistleblower Edward Snowden alleging that he violated non-disclosure agreements signed with the CIA and NSA will only increase the sales of his recently published book "Permanent Record," attorney Bruce Marks told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The US government's lawsuit against whistleblower Edward Snowden alleging that he violated non-disclosure agreements signed with the CIA and NSA will only increase the sales of his recently published book "Permanent Record," attorney Bruce Marks told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In reality, the suit will increase the book sales and encourage watching the movie 'Snowden,' based on the 'fictional' book Octopus by Snowden's Russian attorney, Anatoly Kucherena," Marks, partner in the Marks & Sokolov law firm, said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Justice Department announced that it filed a lawsuit against Snowden for allegedly publishing his book in violation of non-disclosure agreements he had signed with the CIA and NSA.

The lawsuit alleges that Snowden failed to submit his book for pre-publication review and had given public speeches on intelligence-related matters.

Marks said Snowden may not make any profits from his book, but Kucherena will be "laughing on his way to the bank to collect" his royalties.

The US government said it will not seek to block the publication or distribution of Snowden's book, but it will seek to prevent Snowden from profiting from it.

The US government has also filed a lawsuit against the book publisher to ensure they do not transfer any funds to Snowden.

