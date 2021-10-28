UrduPoint.com

US Lawyer Tells UK High Court Assange Could Be Safely Held In US Prison If Extradited

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:09 AM

US Lawyer Tells UK High Court Assange Could Be Safely Held in US Prison if Extradited

A lawyer representing the US Department of Justice told the UK High Court on Wednesday that Julian Assange can be safely held in a US prison, arguing that the district judge that ruled against his extradition at a previous trial was misled about the WikiLeaks founder's real mental condition

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) A lawyer representing the US Department of Justice told the UK High Court on Wednesday that Julian Assange can be safely held in a US prison, arguing that the district judge that ruled against his extradition at a previous trial was misled about the WikiLeaks founder's real mental condition.

"The approach of the judge focused on the ability to get around suicide prevention measures as opposed to focusing on the severity of his mental condition," lawyer James Lewis told the judges presiding over the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

In January, magistrate Vanessa Baraitser cited suicide risks to oppose the whistleblower's extradition to the United States, where he would stand trial for criminal charges related to alleged violations of the Espionage Act.

Lewis argued, however, that the judge gave too much weight to the assessment made by professor Michael Kopelman of King's College London on Assange's suicidal risk.

The lawyer for the US government also said that if extradited and sentenced in the United States, the WikiLeaks founder would not be held in the Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX) in Florence, Colorado, nor subjected to harsh restrictions on his movement or solitary confinement.

The possibility that Assange would be subject to the so-called Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) was another argument raised by Baraitser to rule against his extradition.

The US prosecution also offered to send him to his native Australia to serve any prison sentence that might be handed out to him in the United States.

The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the United States.

Assange intermittently attended Wednesday's extradition appeal hearing via video link from the maximum-security prison in south east London where he has been remanded in custody since his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy in April, 2019.

The appeal hearing will end up on Thursday with the presentation of arguments by the defense.

The High Court judges will then have from four to six weeks to decide whether to uphold the previous ruling against Assange's extradition or overturn her decision.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Australia Iraq Suicide London Florence United Kingdom United States January April Criminals 2019 From Government Top Weight Court

Recent Stories

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

1 hour ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

1 hour ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia and Seychelles

2 hours ago
 QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pes ..

QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.