US Lawyer With Democratic Ties May Be Indicted For Lying To FBI In Russia's Probe- Reports

Thu 16th September 2021 | 10:02 PM

Michael Sussmann, a prominent cybersecurity lawyer and former representative of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 Russian hacking probe, may face indictment by a grand jury for allegedly making a false statement to FBI, Fox News reported on Thursday

The case for the possible indictment will be provided by the US Special Counsel John Durham in a matter of the next days, if not hours, and will focus on the September 19, 2016 conversation between Sussmann and an FBI employee, the report said.

On Wednesday, Sussmann's lawyers denied any accusations and said that their client has not committed any crime and, moreover, if he is charged - he will be acquitted, the report said.

Durham will also submit an official report to the Justice Department with some parts of it containing unfavorable information about the FBI, the sources said.

Durham was appointed as a Special Counsel by former US Attorney General William Barr in May 2019 to review the FBI's actions in the alleged Trump-Russia collusion probe, including the FBI spying on a former Trump campaign adviser. He was supposed to present the results of his investigation by the end of this summer but this term was pushed back.

In August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Durham's team of prosecutors also focused the probe on individuals outside the FBI who provided information that helped fuel the 2016 investigation into the alleged collusion and whether tipsters knew the information they provided was false.

