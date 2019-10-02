US Lawyers Petition ICC to Probe Saudi Crown Prince' Role in Khashoggi Murder - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:31 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Two Washington lawyers have asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague to investigate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's possible role in the kidnapping and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year, US media said on Wednesday.

The two lawyers, Bruce Fein and W. Bruce DelValle filed the petition in July on behalf of the National Interest Foundation, a Washington-based group that is usually critical of US middle East policies, CNN reported.

The petition also accused the Saudi Crown Prince of harshly persecuting his political critics and rivals since becoming heir to the throne just over two years ago.

In November 2018, the CIA reached its assessment that bin Salman personally ordered the killing of Khashoggi, which took place in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul.

The petition also refers to the Crown Prince's alleged approval for torturing dissidents; persecuting human rights activists and carrying out many war crimes in Yemen, the report said.

