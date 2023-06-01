UrduPoint.com

US Layoffs Surge in Tech, Retail Sectors, May Hirings Lowest Since 2016 - Industry Report

Layoffs in the US technology, retail and automobile sectors surged last month as overall hirings stood at the lowest level since 2016, a report by employment tracker Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Layoffs in the US technology, retail and automobile sectors surged last month as overall hirings stood at the lowest level since 2016, a report by employment tracker Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. said on Thursday.

The technology sector had the most job cuts in May, shedding 22,887 positions, for a total of 136,831 this year - up 2,939% from the 4,503 cuts announced in the same period last year, the report said.

As of May, the automotive sector had the most job cuts for any segment of employment in the United States since 2001, when 168,395 cuts were announced for the entire year.

Retailers announced the second-most cuts in May with 9,053. The retail sector has rescinded 45,168 jobs so far this year, up 942% from the 4,335 announced through May 2022.

The automotive sector announced 8,308 job cuts last month for a total of 18,017 this year, a 235% increase from the 5,380 cuts announced in the same period last year.

"Consumer confidence is down to a six-month low and job openings are flattening. Companies appear to be putting the brakes on hiring in anticipation of a slowdown," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc, said in the report.

Overall, US employers announced 80,089 cuts in May, a 20% increase from the 66,995 cuts announced the prior month. That was 287% higher than the 20,712 cuts announced in the same month in 2022.

So far this year, US companies have announced plans to cut 417,500 jobs, a 315% increase from the 100,694 cuts announced in the same period last year. It was the highest January-May total since 2020, when 1,414,828 cuts were recorded. With the exception of 2020, it was also the highest total in the first five months of a year since 2009, when 822,282 cuts were tracked through May.

The report on layoffs came ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report for May that is expected from the Labor Department on Friday. Economists say they are expecting some 180,000 payrolls to have been added in May. In April, there were 253,000 job additions versus a forecast of 180,000.

Joblessness in the United States reached an all-time high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs after the COVID-19 breakout. Since then, the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report has reported hundreds of thousands of job additions every month.

