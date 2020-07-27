UrduPoint.com
US Leadership Remains Unpopular Around Globe With Approval At 33% - Gallup Poll

Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:04 PM

The image of the US authorities during President Donald Trump's third year in office was positive among 33 percent of respondents across 135 countries, just a marginal increase of one percentage point compared to 2018, a fresh Gallup annual report revealed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The image of the US authorities during President Donald Trump's third year in office was positive among 33 percent of respondents across 135 countries, just a marginal increase of one percentage point compared to 2018, a fresh Gallup annual report revealed on Monday.

The US leadership's approval in 2019 saw the biggest fall 10 points or more in five countries, namely Italy, Iraq, Lebanon, Zambia and Sierra Leone. At the same time, the approval rating increased by 10 points or more in 12 countries across the world, including Argentina, Poland, Belarus, Latvia and Pakistan. Notably, the US approval rating increased most in Turkmenistan, from 30 percent in 2018 to 62 percent last year.

Washington's policies are most unpopular in Europe (24 percent), while Africa is the only continent in which the US rating is above 50 percent.

During the leadership of ex-President Barack Obama, the approval rating of US leadership was above 45 percent.

According to the report, China's approval rating was at 32 percent in 2019, while Russia's rating was at 30 percent. Germany remained the top-rated power for the third year on end, with 44 percent in 2019.

The Gallup surveyed 1,000 people in each of the 135 countries.

