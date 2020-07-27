UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Leadership, Trump As Unpopular As China Worldwide - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

US Leadership, Trump as Unpopular as China Worldwide - Poll

The global image US leadership remains nearly as unpopular as China's, despite a marginal improvement since the first year of President Donald Trump's administration, a new Gallup global poll of 135 nations showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The global image US leadership remains nearly as unpopular as China's, despite a marginal improvement since the first year of President Donald Trump's administration, a new Gallup global poll of 135 nations showed on Monday.

"After tumbling to a record-low of 30% during the first year of Trump's presidency, the image of US leadership was not much better in the third year of his term. The median global approval rating for US leadership across 135 countries and areas edged up to 33% in 2019," Gallup said in a press release.

Although China edged slightly ahead of the US in 2018 with an approval rating of 34 percent, China's 32 percent rating in 2019 places it on par with the rating for the US.

Russia's approval rating of 30 percent in 2019 was unchanged from the previous year, the release added.

The image of US leadership fared worst in Europe, where people remain as disenchanted as they were in 2017, with a 24 percent approval rating. However, the median 61 percent who disapproved of US leadership was a new high, according to the release.

US leadership attained majority approval in three countries: Kosovo at 82 percent, Albania at 67 percent and Poland at 59 percent, the release said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Trump Gallup Albania Poland 2017 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

32 minutes ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

32 minutes ago

Over 40% of Moldovan Citizens Prefer EAEU Membersh ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses re-instated employee's app ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.