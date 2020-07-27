US Leadership, Trump as Unpopular as China Worldwide - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The global image US leadership remains nearly as unpopular as China's, despite a marginal improvement since the first year of President Donald Trump's administration, a new Gallup global poll of 135 nations showed on Monday.

"After tumbling to a record-low of 30% during the first year of Trump's presidency, the image of US leadership was not much better in the third year of his term. The median global approval rating for US leadership across 135 countries and areas edged up to 33% in 2019," Gallup said in a press release.

Although China edged slightly ahead of the US in 2018 with an approval rating of 34 percent, China's 32 percent rating in 2019 places it on par with the rating for the US.

Russia's approval rating of 30 percent in 2019 was unchanged from the previous year, the release added.

The image of US leadership fared worst in Europe, where people remain as disenchanted as they were in 2017, with a 24 percent approval rating. However, the median 61 percent who disapproved of US leadership was a new high, according to the release.

US leadership attained majority approval in three countries: Kosovo at 82 percent, Albania at 67 percent and Poland at 59 percent, the release said.