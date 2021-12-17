UrduPoint.com

US Leads World As Top Recipient Of Direct Foreign Investment - IMF Report

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Leads World as Top Recipient of Direct Foreign Investment - IMF Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The US consolidated its position as the world's top recipient of foreign investment in 2020, a year in which the global total increased by 6 percent despite the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Thursday.

"The world's top ten recipients of foreign direct investment by end-2020 were the United States, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, China, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Switzerland, Ireland, and Germany," the report said.

Total reported foreign direct investment positions increased by $2.2 trillion - or six percent - from 2019 to 2020, the report said.

Despite the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in foreign direct investment positions is largely in line with the average annual increase over the past five years, the report added.

The US attracted $4.6 trillion from global investors in 2020, besting the Netherlands with $4.5 trillion, according to an interactive chart included in the report. The chart showed the two nations trading the top two slots in recent years, with the US regaining the No. 1 position in 2019 and maintaining its lead last year.

Japan, Germany and the Netherlands were the top three sources of investment in the US, according to the report.

Related Topics

IMF World China Germany Hong Kong Luxembourg Singapore Lead Ireland United Kingdom United States Switzerland Netherlands Saudi Arabia Riyals 2019 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

EU agency backs Pfizer Covid pill for emergency us ..

EU agency backs Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use

1 hour ago
 'Panic' in Britain as Omicron crisis bites ahead o ..

'Panic' in Britain as Omicron crisis bites ahead of Christmas

1 hour ago
 US Embassy in Moscow Slams New Russia's Health Exa ..

US Embassy in Moscow Slams New Russia's Health Examination Requirements As 'Xeno ..

1 hour ago
 New US Home Building up Most in 8 Months in Novemb ..

New US Home Building up Most in 8 Months in November Amid Fear of Interest Rate ..

1 hour ago
 Australia nuclear sub deal in line with non-prolif ..

Australia nuclear sub deal in line with non-proliferation treaty: US official

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Urges Reform of Global Financial System ' ..

UN Chief Urges Reform of Global Financial System 'Supercharging' Inequalities, I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.