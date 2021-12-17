US Leads World as Top Recipient of Direct Foreign Investment - IMF Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The US consolidated its position as the world's top recipient of foreign investment in 2020, a year in which the global total increased by 6 percent despite the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Thursday.

"The world's top ten recipients of foreign direct investment by end-2020 were the United States, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, China, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Switzerland, Ireland, and Germany," the report said.

Total reported foreign direct investment positions increased by $2.2 trillion - or six percent - from 2019 to 2020, the report said.

Despite the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in foreign direct investment positions is largely in line with the average annual increase over the past five years, the report added.

The US attracted $4.6 trillion from global investors in 2020, besting the Netherlands with $4.5 trillion, according to an interactive chart included in the report. The chart showed the two nations trading the top two slots in recent years, with the US regaining the No. 1 position in 2019 and maintaining its lead last year.

Japan, Germany and the Netherlands were the top three sources of investment in the US, according to the report.