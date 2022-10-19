US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pentagon

The United States learned from Russia's special military operation in Ukraine that hypersonic missiles are not always the best weapon of choice in an armed conflict, US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu said during a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday

"Not everything needs a hypersonic," Shyu said when asked about lessons learned about Russia's use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine. "A hypersonic as you can see from the conflict is not necessarily the best use.

"

Although hypersonic missiles are one weapon system within the United States' vast arsenal, it is important for US military capabilities to match those of its adversaries, Shyu said.

Congress must approve President Joe Biden's request to boost spending to enhance the United States' testing capability of weapons it is developing such as hypersonic missiles, Shyu also said.

The United States is aware of what it needs to detect, track and counter hypersonic missile threats, Shyu added.