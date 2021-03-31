UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Leaving Afghanistan By May 1 Deadline 'Dangerous' - House Armed Services Chair

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Leaving Afghanistan by May 1 Deadline 'Dangerous' - House Armed Services Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Trying to keep former President Donald Trump's May 1 deadline for a total US military withdrawal from Afghanistan is unrealistic and dangerous, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said at virtual panel discussion.

Last week, President Joe Biden said it was unlikely that the US would meet the Doha pact deadline due to "tactical reasons." Meanwhile, the Taliban have threatened to shoot any Americans who are on the ground in Afghanistan after May 1.

"It is time for us to get out of Afghanistan [but] to get them out in three and a half weeks is unrealistic. It is also downright dangerous," Smith said on Tuesday.

It was not the job of the United States to use the US military to enforce peace and stability on a country that did not have it and the US government should get out of the business of indulging in such a "fool's errand," Smith, a Democrat said.

"If the Taliban take over [in Afghanistan], we can't solve that problem. We can keep a stalemate in place but we cannot stop the Taliban from having a level of influence in the country. There is incredible expense and incredible risk in our sticking around," Smith continued.

The real transnational threats that the United States currently faced were more likely to come from Syria, from the rest of the middle East and from Africa than from Afghanistan, Smith said.

Related Topics

Taliban Africa Afghanistan Syria Business Threatened Trump Job Doha United States Middle East May From Government

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

4 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

3 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

3 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

3 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

3 hours ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.