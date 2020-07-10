US, Lebanese Officials Discuss Possible Exemptions to Caesar Law for Beirut - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea have discussed exemptions to new US sanctions that are coming under the so-called Caesar Act against Syria, Lebanese LBCI news outlet reported late on Thursday.

In late 2019, US President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Act, which affects almost all areas of Syria's economy, as well as foreign companies and individuals who have cooperation ties or do businesses with the Syrian government. The law, which also impacts Syria's neighboring middle East countries, including Lebanon, came into effect on June 17.

The meeting between Berri and Shea raised a question on the possibility of obtaining any exceptions for Lebanon to the US restrictions, the LBCI broadcaster reported, citing its source.

According to the source, the Lebanese government should forward a request to Washington to consider exceptions in the interests of Beirut.

As the Caser Act entered into force, speculations emerged that the law may have more dire repercussions for Beirut than for Damascus, as Lebanon has already been experiencing severe financial and economic crises for months and also hosts over 1.5 million refugees from Syria, one-fourth of Lebanon's six million population. The sanctions can create new devastating issues that will take several years to resolve, according to experts.

On June 30, when addressing the European Union and the United Nations, Prime Minister Hassan Diab demanded that Lebanon be excluded from the sanctions policy against Syria.