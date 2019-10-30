US-led 7 Nation Group Sanctions 25 Iran, Hezbollah Funding Entities - Treasury Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United States and six allied Persian Gulf nations imposed sanctions on 25 businesses and individuals that allegedly provide funding for Iran 's Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon 's Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the seven member nations of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) jointly designated 25 targets affiliated with the Iranian regime's terror-support networks in the region. This is the TFTC's largest joint designation to date, and is focused on entities supporting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's regional proxy, Hizballah," the release said.