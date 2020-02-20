US-led Coalition Accuses Russian Patrol of Violating De-Confliction Protocols in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) accused a Russian military patrol of violating de-confliction protocols which led to a vehicle collision in Syria, coalition spokesperson Myles Caggins said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Thursday.

"On Feb. 19, 2020, a Russian patrol violated the de-confliction protocols and did not adhere to the de-confliction measures, and was escorted out of the area of US operations," Caggins said.

A video published to Twitter late on Wednesday by an eyewitness shows a US military vehicle actively swerving to block a Russian armored truck, "Tigr," from overtaking it before eventually forcing both vehicles off the road. The video was tagged as taking place east of Qamishli, a largely Kurdish region near the borders with Turkey and Iraq.

The video has been recorded during the escort of the Russian vehicle out of the area, Caggins said. "Following the video, the US patrol de-escalated the situation and continued the escort of the Russian military vehicles out of the Coalition area," he added.

No US or Russian personnel were injured in the incident, and both vehicles have no significant damages, the spokesperson said.

This incident is the latest in a series of clashes that have transpired in the region where US and Russian troops overlap. Videos from January show at least two incidents in which US military vehicles caused congestion on the roads around the Hasakah border province to hamper Russian military movements in the region.