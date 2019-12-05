UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Admits Killing 1,347 Civilians In Iraq, Syria - Joint Task Force

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

US-Led Coalition Admits Killing 1,347 Civilians In Iraq, Syria - Joint Task Force

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group has killed at least 1,347 civilians in Iraq and Syria since the start of its operations there in 2014, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve said in its Monthly Civilian Casualty Report released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group has killed at least 1,347 civilians in Iraq and Syria since the start of its operations there in 2014, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve said in its Monthly Civilian Casualty Report released on Thursday.

"The Coalition conducted 34,706 strikes between August 2014 and the end of October 2019. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,347 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report said. "This number was reassessed in November 2019 to correct administrative errors and to accurately reflect the total number of credibly assessed civilian casualties."

