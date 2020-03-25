UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Admits Killing 1,377 Civilians In Syria, Iraq - Joint Task Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria has killed at least 1,377 civilians since the start of its operations in the two countries, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in its monthly casualty report on Wednesday.

"The Coalition conducted 34,791 strikes between August 2014 and the end of February 2020. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,377 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report said.

In February, the coalition received 40 new reports and continued investigating 98 open cases "Out of the 38 completed casualty allegation reports, one report was determined to be credible and resulted in seven unintentional civilian deaths.

CJTF-OIR assessed the remaining 37 reports as non-credible," the coalition said.

Currently, 100 reports remain open, it added.

The US-led coalition of over 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014, however, without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council. 

