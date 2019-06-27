US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,319 Civilians in Syria, Iraq - Casualty Report

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) US-led forces have killed at least 1,319 civilians while battling the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ) in Syria and Iraq , the Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (JTF-OIR) said in its monthly casualty assessment on Thursday.

"The Coalition conducted 34,514 strikes between August 2014 and the end of May 2019," the report said. "During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,319 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve."