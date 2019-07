US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,321 Civilians in Syria, Iraq - Casualty Report

US-led forces in Syria and Iraq have killed at least 1,321 civilians while battling the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (JTF-OIR) said in its monthly casualty assessment on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US-led forces in Syria and Iraq have killed at least 1,321 civilians while battling the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ), the Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (JTF-OIR) said in its monthly casualty assessment on Friday.

"Based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,321 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report said.