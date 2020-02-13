UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-led Coalition Admits Killing At Least 1,370 Civilians In Syria, Iraq - Casualty Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

US-led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,370 Civilians in Syria, Iraq - Casualty Report

The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria has killed at least 1,370 civilians since the start of its military operations in 2014, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve said in its monthly civilian casualty report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria has killed at least 1,370 civilians since the start of its military operations in 2014, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve said in its monthly civilian casualty report on Thursday.

"The Coalition conducted 34,763 strikes between August 2014 and the end of December 2019. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,370 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report said.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq August December 2019

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT launch Two e-Rozgaar Centres in Bahawal ..

23 minutes ago

No Plans for Talks With Morawiecki in Smolensk on ..

1 minute ago

TECNO Cricket SuperStar Challenge hits Lahore grou ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Proposes Using Presidential Elect ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova's Opposition Lawmakers Lodge No-Confidence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.