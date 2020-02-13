US-led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,370 Civilians in Syria, Iraq - Casualty Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria has killed at least 1,370 civilians since the start of its military operations in 2014, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve said in its monthly civilian casualty report on Thursday.

"The Coalition conducted 34,763 strikes between August 2014 and the end of December 2019. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,370 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report said.