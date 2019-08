US-led Coalition Admits to Killing 5 More Civilians During Anti-IS Campaign - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Five more civilians have been confirmed killed in Iraq by the US-led coalition during its campaign againt the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ), which brings the total number of civilians killed in Syria and Iraq to at least 1,313, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve said in its monthly casualty reort on Thursday.

"Credible Reports: ...Aug. 23, 2017, in Karabla, Al Qaim, Iraq, via Airwars report. Coalition aircraft conducted an airstrike against a Daesh weapons cache. Regrettably, five civilians were unintentionally killed due to their proximity to the strike," the report said.