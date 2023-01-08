US-led Coalition Against IS Denies Reports About Shot Down Drone Over Air Base in Iraq

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) The US-led international coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) denied media reports saying that air-defense systems of the Ayn al Asad air base in western Iraq, at which US troops are deployed, shot down a drone flying over it, a source in the coalition told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Arabic broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that forces of the international coalition shot down an unknown drone over its air base. There were no casualties or damage reported.

"These reports are not true, the Iraqi armed forces are conducting military exercise," the source said.

The Ayn al Asad air base located in the Anbar province frequently comes under shelling, for which the US blames alleged pro-Iranian armed groups.