US-Led Coalition Against IS To Hold Virtual Ministerial Meeting On June 4 - State Dept.

Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:47 PM

US-Led Coalition Against IS to Hold Virtual Ministerial Meeting on June 4 - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio will host a virtual ministerial meeting of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) on June 4, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio will host a virtual ministerial meeting of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) on June 4, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Ministers will discuss ways to keep continuous pressure on ISIS's [Islamic State's] remnants in Iraq and Syria and strengthen our collective approach to defeat ISIS's global ambitions, while managing the challenges the Coalition faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

Like nearly all meetings during the novel coronavirus crisis, the June 4 session will also be held online.

The United States announced the formation of the broad international coalition to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in September of 2014. Ambassador James Jeffrey serves as US Special Envoy to the coalition.

