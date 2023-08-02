US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 14 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The aircraft of the US-led coalition violated Syrian airspace 14 times in the past day in the area Al-Tanf, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Near area of Al-Tanf, through which international air routes pass, there is an increase in the number of violations of Syrian airspace. During the day, 14 violations were recorded by two pairs of F-16 fighters, two pairs of Rafale fighters, a pair of F-35 fighters, a pair of Typhoon fighters, one MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle and one MC-12W reconnaissance aircraft of the 'coalition," Kulit told a briefing.