UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Aware Of Reports Of Attack On American Embassy In Baghdad - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:00 AM

US-Led Coalition Aware of Reports of Attack on American Embassy in Baghdad - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US-led Coalition is aware of reports of an attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad but no further details are available at this time as the situation is ongoing, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are aware of these reports.

As this is an ongoing situation, we have no further details at this time," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Al-Ghad broadcaster reported earlier that air raid sirens have sounded at the US Embassy in Baghdad and the diplomatic mission's air defense system is repelling a drone attack. The Baghdad Today portal said explosions are heard in Baghdad's Green Zone where the US Embassy is located.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Baghdad

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

6 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

6 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

4 hours ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

4 hours ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.