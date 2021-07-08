US-Led Coalition Aware of Reports of Attack on American Embassy in Baghdad - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US-led Coalition is aware of reports of an attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad but no further details are available at this time as the situation is ongoing, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are aware of these reports.

As this is an ongoing situation, we have no further details at this time," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Al-Ghad broadcaster reported earlier that air raid sirens have sounded at the US Embassy in Baghdad and the diplomatic mission's air defense system is repelling a drone attack. The Baghdad Today portal said explosions are heard in Baghdad's Green Zone where the US Embassy is located.