US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket Sites Posing Threat In Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 12:59 AM

The US-led Coalition carried out a strike against rocket sites in Syria that posed a threat to its forces, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing a Coalition official who spoke on the condition of anonymity

The report said the Coalition targeted several launch sites near the Green Village in Syria.

Media reported that a new rocket attack from a suspected pro-Iranian militant group targeted a US military outpost near the Omar Oil Fild in Syria's Deir az-Zor province.

The Coalition and the US Central Command did not respond immediately for comment to Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi forces said they shot down two explosives-laden drones targeting an air base in Western Iraq that houses US troops in the second such attack in 24 hours.

A similar attack occurred on Monday, when the Iraqi air defense system shot down two explosives-laden drones over the diplomatic zone at the Baghdad airport.

An Iraqi security source provided Sputnik with several photos of the wreckage of Monday's attack, showing the inscription "Revenge for Soleimani" on the drones.

Monday marked the second anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad.

