US-Led Coalition Closing Several Bases In Iraq Following Rocket Attacks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

US-Led Coalition Closing Several Bases in Iraq Following Rocket Attacks - Reports

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is departing from several of its smaller bases in Iraq after several recent rocket attacks against them, CNN reported on Monday citing a statement it obtained from the Coalition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is departing from several of its smaller bases in Iraq after several recent rocket attacks against them, CNN reported on Monday citing a statement it obtained from the Coalition.

"As a result of the success of Iraqi Security Forces in their fight against ISIS [Islamic State], the Coalition is re-positioning troops from a few smaller bases," the coalition said as quoted by CNN. "These bases remain under Iraqi control and we will continue our advising partnership for the permanent defeat of Daesh [Islamic State] from other Iraqi military bases."

