US-Led Coalition Closing Several Bases In Iraq Following Rocket Attacks - Statement

Tue 17th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

US-Led Coalition Closing Several Bases in Iraq Following Rocket Attacks - Statement

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) said in a statement on Monday that it is departing from several of its smaller bases in Iraq after several recent rocket attacks against them.

"As a result of the success of Iraqi Security Forces in their fight against ISIS [Islamic State], the Coalition is re-positioning troops from a few smaller bases," the coalition said in the statement. "These bases remain under Iraqi control and we will continue our advising partnership for the permanent defeat of Daesh [Islamic State] from other Iraqi military bases.

"

The coalition added that forces will remain in Iraq, however, and re-positioning is occurring in coordination with the Iraqi government.

The statement added that no specific timetable about the troop movements can be provided over security concerns.

On Thursday night, US aircraft struck five advanced conventional weapons storage facilities in Iraq that belong to the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah. The United States blames the militia for a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq that killed two US servicemen and a Briton on March 11.

