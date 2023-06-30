Open Menu

US-Led Coalition Commits 10 Deconfliction Protocol Violations In Syria - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The US-led international coalition in Syria continues serious violations of deconfliction protocols, with 10 such cases having been registered in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Despite the Russian side's compliance with the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding on Prevention of Flight Safety Incidents in the course of operations in the Syrian Arab Republic dated October 20, 2015, the 'international anti-terrorist coalition' led by the US continues gross violations of deconfliction protocols, which are purposeful and systematic.

During the past day, 10 cases of violations related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

A MQ-9 Reaper drone approached a Russian group of troops near the Kuweires airfield in Aleppo province, these flights were not coordinated with the Russian side, the official underscored.

