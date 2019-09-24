UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Condemns Latest Attack On Baghdad, Praises Rapid Response By Iraqi Forces

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:35 PM

Monday's rocket attack on the Green Zone in central Baghdad prompted a warning that future strikes will not be tolerated as well as praise for Iraqi security forces that responded to the attack, the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Monday's rocket attack on the Green Zone in central Baghdad prompted a warning that future strikes will not be tolerated as well as praise for Iraqi security forces that responded to the attack, the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"There have been no claims of responsibility for the recent attack in Baghdad, and no coalition or US-occupied facility was struck; but we take this incident seriously as do our Iraqi Security Forces partners," the release said.

"We are thankful for the Iraqi security forces rapid response and protection of coalition forces in Baghdad."

At least two rockets were fired Monday night into the Green Zone, landing about a half mile from the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Iraqi exiles who speak daily by telephone with relatives in Baghdad say much of the city is controlled by Shia militias, which the United States claims are backed by Iran.

