US-Led Coalition Conducts 28 Strikes in Iraq, Syria in March - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US-Led coalition has carried out 28 air strikes against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) during the month of March, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a release on Thursday.

"Between March 1 and March 31, 2020, CJTF-OIR conducted a total of 28 strikes consisting of 44 engagements in Iraq and Syria," the release said.

The coalition said it launched 20 strikes in Iraq that killed ten terrorists, destroyed one cave and suppressed three locations.

"In Syria, CJTF-OIR conducted eight strikes against Daesh [Islamic State] targets consisting of 16 engagements. This resulted in eight terrain denial operations," the release said.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014. However, the coalition has acted in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.