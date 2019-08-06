UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Conducts 34 Strikes Against IS In Iraq, Syria In July - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:52 PM

US-Led Coalition Conducts 34 Strikes Against IS in Iraq, Syria in July - Statement

The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said on Tuesday that it had conducted 34 strikes against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria during the month of July

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said on Tuesday that it had conducted 34 strikes against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria during the month of July.

"Between July 2 and July 31, 2019, CJTF-OIR conducted 33 strikes consisting of 60 engagements against Daesh [Islamic State] targets in Iraq," the coalition said in a statement.

In Syria, the coalition said it conducted one strike during the same period.

During the strikes, the coalition engaged more than 100 Islamic State units, destroyed 15 buildings as well as vehicles and weapons belonging to the terrorist fighters the statement said.

The coalition also said it detected eight strikes from other actors that crossed the Euphrates River Valley, but did not provide details.

CJTF-OIR is committed to avoiding and in every case minimizing civilian casualties and calls on all other actors in the area to observe the same precautions, the coalition added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Iraq Vehicles Same July 2019 All From

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

36 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

38 minutes ago

Gold price jumps by Rs 500, traded at Rs 84,500 pe ..

24 seconds ago

Modi-Shah's move to scrap Article 370 challenged i ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan confronts with racist ideology of Modi Go ..

27 seconds ago

Russia's Food Import Embargo Enters 5th Year

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.