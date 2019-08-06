US-Led Coalition Conducts 34 Strikes Against IS in Iraq, Syria in July - Statement

(@imziishan)

The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said on Tuesday that it had conducted 34 strikes against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria during the month of July

"Between July 2 and July 31, 2019, CJTF-OIR conducted 33 strikes consisting of 60 engagements against Daesh [Islamic State] targets in Iraq," the coalition said in a statement.

In Syria, the coalition said it conducted one strike during the same period.

During the strikes, the coalition engaged more than 100 Islamic State units, destroyed 15 buildings as well as vehicles and weapons belonging to the terrorist fighters the statement said.

The coalition also said it detected eight strikes from other actors that crossed the Euphrates River Valley, but did not provide details.

CJTF-OIR is committed to avoiding and in every case minimizing civilian casualties and calls on all other actors in the area to observe the same precautions, the coalition added.