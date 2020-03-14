UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Confirms 3 Personnel Injured In Rocket Attack On Camp In Iraq - Spokesman

Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:51 PM

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) confirmed that military base Camp Taji in northern Iraq hosting its troops was attacked and three personnel and two Iraqi servicemen were injured as a result, spokesperson Myles Caggins said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) confirmed that military base Camp Taji in northern Iraq hosting its troops was attacked and three personnel and two Iraqi servicemen were injured as a result, spokesperson Myles Caggins said on Saturday.

"The @CJTFOIR confirms at least (25) 107mm rockets impacted Iraq's Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 14 at 10:51 a.m. (Iraq Time). 3-Coalition WIA, 2-Iraqi WIA. Assessment and investigation ongoing, follow @OIRSpox & @SecMedCell for updates," Caggins wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces, Tahsin al-Khafaji, told the National Iraqi news Agency that two Iraqi troops were injured during the attack. According to the official, the base was struck by 33 rockets.

Earlier in the day, Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing sources from Iraqi security forces, that Camp Taji was attacked by 10 Katyusha rockets. The base was hit for the second time over the past week.

