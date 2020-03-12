UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-led Coalition Confirms 3 Personnel Killed In Rocket Attack On Camp In Iraq - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:50 AM

US-led Coalition Confirms 3 Personnel Killed in Rocket Attack on Camp in Iraq - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has confirmed that three personnel were killed and 12 others injured during a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq.

"Three Coalition personnel were killed during a rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq, March 11," a coalition spokesperson said in the statement on Wednesday. "Approximately 12 additional personnel were wounded during the attack."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Russia Iraq March

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

3 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

4 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

4 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.