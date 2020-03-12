US-led Coalition Confirms 3 Personnel Killed in Rocket Attack on Camp in Iraq - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has confirmed that three personnel were killed and 12 others injured during a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq.

"Three Coalition personnel were killed during a rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq, March 11," a coalition spokesperson said in the statement on Wednesday. "Approximately 12 additional personnel were wounded during the attack."