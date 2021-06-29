US-Led Coalition Confirms Forces in Syria Attacked by Multiple Rockets, No Injuries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria spokesperson Wayne Marotto confirmed on Monday that US forces in Syria were attacked with multiple rockets, there are no injuries.

Earlier in the day, media reported that rockets hit a US military base in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

"Initial report: At approx. 7:44 PM local time, US Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets," Marotto said in a statement via Twitter. "There are no injuries and damage is being assessed. We will provide updates when we have more information.