UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Confirms Forces In Syria Attacked By Multiple Rockets, No Injuries

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

US-Led Coalition Confirms Forces in Syria Attacked by Multiple Rockets, No Injuries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria spokesperson Wayne Marotto confirmed on Monday that US forces in Syria were attacked with multiple rockets, there are no injuries.

Earlier in the day, media reported that rockets hit a US military base in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

"Initial report: At approx. 7:44 PM local time, US Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets," Marotto said in a statement via Twitter. "There are no injuries and damage is being assessed. We will provide updates when we have more information.

Related Topics

Syria Twitter Iraq Media

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

21 minutes ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

21 minutes ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

33 minutes ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

33 minutes ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

33 minutes ago

No room for corruption in society: President

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.