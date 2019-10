(@imziishan)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The US-led coalition in Syria confirmed Tuesday it had pulled all of its troops out of the city of Manbij , which is now controlled by regime forces.

"Coalition forces are executing a deliberate withdrawal from northeastSyria. We are out of Manbij," a spokesman said.