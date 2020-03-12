UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Confirms More Than 15 Small Rockets Hit Iraq's Taji Base - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

US-Led Coalition Confirms More Than 15 Small Rockets Hit Iraq's Taji Base - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group confirmed that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military base, which hosts its troops, spokesperson Myles Caggins said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Coalition [the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq's Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time)," Caggins said via Twitter. "Assessment and investigation ongoing."

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Twitter Iraq March

Recent Stories

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

11 minutes ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

1 hour ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

1 hour ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.