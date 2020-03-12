WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group confirmed that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military base, which hosts its troops, spokesperson Myles Caggins said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Coalition [the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq's Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time)," Caggins said via Twitter. "Assessment and investigation ongoing."