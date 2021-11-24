US-Led Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Base in Syria Missed Intended Target- Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The US-led Coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) confirmed to Sputnik that an attack took place against a base housing Coalition troops in northeast Syria but missed its intended target.

"There were attacks directed towards a base that has Coalition members on it.

The attack did not land anywhere near the base," a US-led Coalition spokesperson said on Tuesday when asked to confirm reports of an attack against a base housing Coalition troops in Syria's Kharab al Jir.

US Defense Department spokesperson Cmdr. Jessica McNulty told Sputnik all personnel are accounted for and there are no impacts to any Coalition installations.

No entity or individual has taken responsibility for the attack.