US-Led Coalition Confirms Rockets Landed In Iraqi Base Hosting Its Forces - Spokesman

Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:21 PM

US-Led Coalition Confirms Rockets Landed in Iraqi Base Hosting Its Forces - Spokesman

The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that rockets recently landed inside an Iraqi military base that hosts American and partner forces, but said no soldiers were killed or wounded in the incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that rockets recently landed inside an Iraqi military base that hosts American and partner forces, but said no soldiers were killed or wounded in the incident.

"Indirect fire landed within the perimeter of Camp Taji, Iraq, June 17. There were no coalition or partner force casualties," a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve said in an emailed statement.

On Monday, the Iraqi military said three rockets landed on Camp Taji base, north of Baghdad.

The coalition spokesman said Iraqi Security Forces are investigating the incident.�

The attack on the Iraqi base comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a standoff between the United States and Iran.

On Monday, acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan announced that the US would send�an additional 1,000 soldiers to the middle East to address air, naval and ground-based threats.

The Pentagon has been stepping up the US military presence in the region since May, in what National Security Adviser John Bolton described as a clear message to Iran.

Shanahan on Monday said United States was not seeking a conflict with Iran and the additional forces were being sent to protect US interests and personnel in the region.

Relations between the US and Iran have become increasingly hostile since last year, when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began re-imposing sanctions on the Islamic republic.

