US-Led Coalition Continues To Violate Deconfliction Protocols In Syria - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US-Led Coalition Continues to Violate Deconfliction Protocols in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The US-led coalition in Syria continues systematic and targeted violations of deconfliction protocols, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Systematic, targeted violations of deconfliction protocols by the US-led so-called 'International Anti-Terrorist Coalition' continue. During the past day, at least 10 cases of violations related to the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

