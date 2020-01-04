UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Denies Conducting Airstrikes Near Camp Taji In Iraq - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

US-Led Coalition Denies Conducting Airstrikes Near Camp Taji in Iraq - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The US-led international coalition has not carried out any airstrikes near Camp Taji located north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, coalition spokesman Col. Myles Caggins said on Saturday.

"FACT: The Coalition @CJTFOIR did NOT conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days," Caggins tweeted

Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces earlier said that two of their vehicles had been hit by the airstrike on the Taji road.

Your Thoughts and Comments

