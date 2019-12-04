UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Denies Conducting Drone Strike On Tahrir Al-Sham Leader - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

US-Led Coalition Denies Conducting Drone Strike on Tahrir al-Sham Leader - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The US-led coalition in Syria has not carried out any airstrikes in the country's northwest and denies reports that it recently killed the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) in a drone attack in the area, coalition spokesman Col.

Myles Caggins told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Coalition has not conducted any recent airstrikes in northwest Syria," Caggins said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Syrian media reported that a drone strike in Syria's Idlib province by the US-led international coalition killed Abu Ahmad al-Muhajir, the commander of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group.

