UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Deploying Bradley Fighting Vehicles To Northeast Syria - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

US-Led Coalition Deploying Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Northeast Syria - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) plans to deploy Bradley fighting vehicles to northeast Syria to protect its troops, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesman Col.

Wayne Marotto said in a press release on Friday.

"CJTF-OIR plans to position mechanized infantry assets, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, to Syria to ensure the protection of Coalition forces and preserve their freedom of movement so they may continue Defeat Daesh operations safely," Marotto said in the release.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vehicles May

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

53 minutes ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

34 minutes ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

34 minutes ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

2 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

36 minutes ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.