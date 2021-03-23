(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US-led international coalition has destroyed 39 terrorist lairs in the Nineveh province in northern Iraq, the Security Media Cell, which provides data on Iraq's security agenda, said on Tuesday.

"According to accurate intelligence information and in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, the international coalition's air forces carried out yesterday a series of strikes ” 18 totally ” in the Qarah Dagh mountains within the Nineveh operations area. As a result, 39 terrorist dens were destroyed," the cell said in a statement, as quoted by the official Iraqi news Agency.

In late 2017, Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), but the military, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts offensives against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in various parts of the country.