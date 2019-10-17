WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The US-led coalition has conducted a pre-planned airstrike at the Lafarge Cement Factory near the Syrian city of Kobane to destroy an ammunition cache and to reduce the military usefulness of the facility, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesman Col.

Myles Caggins III said in a statement.

"On Oct. 16, after all Coalition personnel and essential tactical equipment departed, two Coalition F-15Es successfully conducted a pre-planned precision airstrike at the Lafarge Cement Factory to destroy an ammunition cache and reduce the facility's military usefulness," Caggins said via Twitter on Wednesday.